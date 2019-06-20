Wedding Feature — Styling your special day

Your wedding day is your special day — probably the most important day in your and your partner’s life. Here in this wedding feature are some great hints for personalising your wedding to make it all about you. We’ve rounded up three great businesses with wonderful ideas for your day. N Gentry Chalkboard, The Paper Empire and Surfers Paradise Golf Club.

Chalkboards & Artisan Signs by Nickolas Gentry

A chalkboard sign adds a stylish and personal touch to welcome your guests on your special day.

Artist Nickolas Gentry has been hand-painting chalkboards since 1989 and brings much more than mere text to the message.

His bespoke masterpieces evoke your personality and style.

They do not smudge and will not run off in the event of a shower.

Nickolas recently displayed his work at the Same Same Weddings Expo at Brisbane Powerhouse and said, “After years of seeing the joy chalkboards can add to a wedding, it puts a smile on my face to be able to bring the same joy to my own community.”

Check out some of the gorgeous designs and while you’re there have a look at the Fine Art page.

His work is executed in a vibrant, impressionistic style, which – while still retaining its representational roots, incorporates abstract and photographic elements, resulting in a uniquely contemporary yet traditional fusion.

The Paper Empire Wedding Feature

Wedding day stationery was once an afterthought.

Not anymore.

A beautifully designed menu will showcase food choices, feature paired wines or signature cocktails and list dietary options. You can print guest names on the menu or choose from tent or folded place cards, or flat and tied to napkins or guest gifts.

Sit the menu atop the serviette for a seamless look, especially with matching invitations.

Banish plastic table numbers for bespoke numbering displayed on stylish easels, frames or stands.

Bring the design together with personalised welcome signs, seating charts and even instructions on hashtags for the day.

Event day stationery is at the epicentre of creating a fabulous personalised look. With a few well-chosen pieces you can bring style to functionality.

Check out the very finest stationary at The Paper Empire.

Surfers Paradise Golf Club Wedding Feature

At Surfers Paradise Golf Club, they’re noticing distinct trends emerging for modern weddings.

At this time, the colours are navy blue and burgundy.

And also green — green as in greenery, and lots of it. Therefore, go for a timeless rustic themes with fresh greenery everywhere. And fairy lights. Lots and lots of fairy lights.

Fur Babies!

Yes, you can also include beloved fur babies in the ceremony. At Surfers Paradise Golf Club, it’s not unusual to see puppies as ring bearers.

Banquet seating accommodates shared feasting platters and encourages guest interaction.

Additionally, outdoor garden ceremonies with timber arbours, traditional Americana timber chairs and white carpets are very popular.

On your special day, Surfers Paradise Golf Club will merge the latest tends with your personal style to ensure an unforgettable day.

