It takes a lot to stand out on a platform where people perform nearly every legal sex act known to humankind and then some. However, Brent Ray Fraser, the artist formerly known as Dickelangelo stands out by an unusual combination of two elements that do often go together. Art and nudity. But he doesn’t necessarily paint nudes. Instead, he paints nude.

An exclusive series of articles by Destiny Rogers and A. Muriuki on how webcamming revolutionised porn and on the people who work as sex broadcasters.

Previously, as Dickelangelo, the Canadian artist forewent paintbrushes to create his masterpieces with his dick. As a performance artist Dickelangelo also performed live onstage and on European television shows.

Solo performers on webcamming platforms compete for attention with every imaginable combination of group performers. Therefore having a gimmick — something to make them stand out — can make a huge difference to their income. Some male webcammers perform autofellatio. (Back in the good old days, a very few men did that as a party act. But who ever dreamed one day it would prove a well-paying job for the lucky few flexible enough and sufficiently endowed to do it.) Others rely on a massive endowment. Others still use fucking machines. Of course, many use tip-activated vibrators.

However, Dickelangelo possessed a unique talent that placed him cock and balls ahead of the rest.

But, about four years ago, Dickelangelo gave his final performance on Chaturbate and Brent Ray Fraser began performing under his own name.

Brent Ray Fraser, formerly Dickelangelo, producing a Skull Glan Painting

The artsexual artist

France has Incredible Talent

Brent Ray Fraser has some great paintings available for sale on his website, he sells videos on his Only Fans site, or you might catch him on Chaturbate sometime.

brentrayfraser.com

