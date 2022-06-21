Weatherman Nate Byrne unveils drag queen persona Gail Warnings

Beloved ABC weatherman Nate Byrne has unveiled his drag persona, and her name is Gail Warnings.

On ABC News Breakfast this morning, Nate paid a visit to the performers at cabaret company YUMMY down in Melbourne.

The company’s new variety show ICONIC is on in Melbourne for a short run, before they take it over to London.

After shaving, Nate sat down in the makeup chair for the drag transformation.

“Brace yourself – meet Gail Warnings. Gai for short,” Byrne wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo.

“Be kind – she’s a newborn. Quite a hairy one, but still…”

He added, “Thanks so much to YUMMY MC Valerie Hex (James Wellsby) for the look and Jarred Dewey for the amazing makeup… complete transformation!”

Nate Byrne’s followers helped him choose drag name

Earlier, Nate Byrne had teased the drag makeover and asked his Twitter followers for help choosing his name.

“If, hypothetically, a certain dimpled weather presenter needed a drag name, which would be best?” he asked, alongside a poll for his followers.

Gail Warnings beat out Misty Showers and Miss Thunder Stood. Nina Floods, Philma Oceans, Sultry Knight, Icee Winters and Amber Skye were also on the shortlist.

For the record – from my list of 20+ named considered, but discarded for various reasons: Nina Floods

Philma Oceans

Sultry Knight

Icee Winters

Dawn Oak

Amber Skye

Beck Byrne — Nate Byrne (@SciNate) June 14, 2022

But one of Nate’s Twitter followers told him the ABC News Breakfast segment was sickening. Nate agreed.

