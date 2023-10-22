We wish you a merry Chermas: All you need for Xmas is Cher

Ho, ho, ho, and Merry Chermas. Looking for some Xmas tunes? Well, DJ Play a Christmas Song, because this Yuletide, all you need for Xmas is Cher.

Scroll down for the vid of ‘DJ Play A Christmas Song’.

Yes, the iconic singer wants to put her Xmas album under your tree. She released the first track from her upcoming album, Christmas, this weekend.

‘DJ Play A Christmas Song’ opened at #3 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart indicating yet another surefire hit for the storied songstress.

This first single is strongly reminiscent of the pop star’s 1998 hit ‘Believe’. Or perhaps it’s just the autotune.

However, despite a few original tracks, most of the album consists of old favourites. There’s what Slant Magazine calls a ‘vampy-to-the-point-of-campy’ cover of Eartha Kitt’s ‘Santa Baby’.

Cher also collaborates on a few Xmasy duets. Cyndi Lauper joins her for ‘Put A Little Holiday In Your Heart’, Michael Bublé on ‘Home’, Stevie Wonder on ‘What Christmas Means To Me’ and Tyga for ‘Drop Top Sleigh Ride’.

Cher also covers Darlene Love’s ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ which she sang backing vocals on as a 17-year-old. Darlene Love joins her on the track all these years later.

Anyway, ho, ho, ho and Merry Chermas – Put some more Cher under your tree this Xmas:

