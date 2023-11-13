We never let Scott go

The investigation into Scott Johnson's death is now the subject of a four hour docuseries

Steve Johnson talks to QNews about the new docuseries Never Let Him Go about the solving of his brother Scott Johnson’s killing and his observations from the Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ Hate Crimes

Never Let Him Go is a new four part docuseries from ABC America about the 1988 death of American maths genius Scott Johnson at Manly, his family’s decades long fight for justice, and reveals new details about how the police caught his killer Scott White like never before.

The four hour series was released earlier this year in the United States to critical acclaim. Now it’s time for Australian audiences to get the inside scoop on what really happened.

Never Let Him Go features interviews with many key figures who are only now speaking on camera for the first time, including the first police officer to arrive on the scene after the body was discovered by members of the public, and his killer’s ex-wife Helen who ultimately brought White to the attention of police.

It also includes interviews with Detective Chief Inspector Peter Yeomans, who took over the case from the Unsolved Homicide Squad where it had been languishing for years, and then solved it in less than two years.

Yeomans reveals in Never Let Him Go how police drip fed information through the media to make Scott White fear that police were closing in on him, and then used undercover officers to convince him to show them to the spot at the cliff tops at Manly where Scott’s clothes were found following his death – something only the killer could have known.

White did this because he came to believe there was a way for him to receive some of the $2 million in reward money while having the blame fall onto someone else.

Speaking to QNews from his home in Massachusetts, Steve Johnson said he was pleased that Australian audiences would now get their chance to view the series.

He will reveal further details about how police caught the killer in his upcoming book, due out next year, though he is unsure whether the whole story will ever become public as there is still a non-publication order over some aspects of the investigation.

One surprising detail that Never Let Him Go reveals was that the Unsolved Homicide Squad had actually turned up a photo of Scott White during their review of the case in 2013 from a police report about a violent assault near Manly around the time that Scott Johnson had been killed in the 80s.

However they mistakenly identified the phto as his brother Shane, another member of “Da Manly Boys” group of gay bashers that Scott White also belonged to.

Police would ultimately rule out that group and others as potential suspects in Scott Johnson’s death in that review and deem the case unsolvable.

“Peter Yeomans and his team picked that up during their investigation,” Steve tells us over video call.

“They looked very closely at everything that the previous team had done in 2013 and looked through every police record that was listed in their report and that’s where they found the mistake.

“I only found out about the misidentification in 2020 shortly after White was arrested but Scott and Shane as ‘Da Manly Boys’ had been on our radar as possible suspects since the very beginning of my family’s own investigation in 2007.”

“In only one week of looking at court records we found evidence of at least three gangs of gay bashers in the Manly area that we thought the police should look at. Da Manly Boys was one of those. So the man who killed my brother was on our shortlist from the very beginning.

“I can only imagine that he would have also been on the police’s shortlist in 1988 if they had done their job. Those brothers Scott and Shane should have been interviewed back in 1988 and if they had been then I do believe this case could have been solved then.”

Instead it took another 35 years for Scott Johnson’s killer to finally be brought to justice.

As the police investigations of Scott’s death were so prominently examined during the Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ Hate Crimes, Steve hasn’t really been able to finish writing the book until now.

The Inquiry will hold one more public hearing on November 14 before delivering its final report to the NSW Government in mid December, though the report may not be made public before early next year.

Steve has been following the whole inquiry very closely, reading through all the evidence and watching hundreds of hours of testimony online, and said the experience had been surreal at times, given that it was examining the 2013 investigation that had found his brother’s death unsolvable at the same time as it was being solved in court.

White was arrested in May of 2020 but it took until June of this year for him to finally be sentenced after changing his plea from innocent to guilty and then trying to change it back again.

“It felt surreal watching police officers defend their work in finding my brother’s death unsolvable as good police work in front of the Commissioner at the same time as someone was pleading guilty and being sentenced for his killing,” Johnson said.

“In speaking to the inquiry, only one of the officers really acknowledged that they had gotten that wrong.”

In June the Honourable Justice John Sackar wrote to NSW Premier Chris Minns asking for an extension of the inquiry due to late production of records by NSW Police, and developments arising from forensic testing of new evidence relating to deaths being examined by the Inquiry.

The NSW Police Force also wanted the extension so that they could put additional witnesses in front of the inquiry to counter what they were concerned was an incorrect perception that police had tried to downplay the number of unsolved hate crimes against the LGBTIQA+ community in NSW.

Steve Johnson has nothing but praise for the way Justice Sackar has presided over the inquiry.

“It’s hard to find words just how impressed and grateful I am for the time that the Sackar Commission has spent interrogating these many dozens of deaths of gay men that were insufficiently looked at by police,” Johnson says.

“Watching the testimony in front of the inquiry has sometimes brought tears to my eyes.”

However he feels that, if extending the inquiry was meant to correct public perceptions, then it had backfired for the police force.

“It is beyond me why the police can’t admit they made some mistakes,” Johnson says.

“When you make mistakes you should admit them and try not to make them again. That seems like what the police ought to do.”

Despite that he is still hopeful that the inquiry will lead to meaningful police reform in NSW.

“NSW Police should embrace the Sackar Commission and put their collective heads together to figure out how to keep hate crimes like this from happening again and to solve some of these cases that haven’t been solved yet,” Johnson said.

“Many of these cases can still be solved. The police should embrace reform and embrace change. There’s no cost to them in that. There’s only an upside.”

Never Let Him Go is now available to watch on Disney+’s Star platform in Australia

