‘We do’: Gay couple throw beautiful traditional Indian wedding

A gay couple’s big traditional wedding in India has sparked an outpouring of love online, as the couple’s relationship sadly remains unrecognised in their country.

Abhishek Ray and Chaitanya Sharma, a gay couple based in Kolkata, threw the lavish but intimate ceremony last weekend.

The two grooms and their photographer posted widely-shared photos of the beautiful wedding, captioning one, “Love always wins”.

For the beautiful wedding, the two men made a point to follow Hindu tradition. Both men wore traditional attire for the ceremony. A priest also solemnised the marriage with traditional mantras and vows.

The morning before the ceremony, the grooms took part in a haldi ceremony, a ritual holy bath involving turmeric, oil and water.

A large signboard outside the wedding featured of image of the two men with the words “We do”.

Gay couple’s overwhelmed with support for their traditional wedding

But sadly, the men’s union isn’t recognised in the country because same-sex marriage is not legal in India.

In 2018, the country’s Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality. The top court struck out the country’s long-standing Section 377 banning relations “against the order of nature”.

Abhishek Ray explained while homosexuality is no longer criminalised in India, “a same-sex relationship in India is not legal yet.”

“Our community has always craved inclusion,” he told the Times of India.

“When we decided to marry, I told Chaitanya to do it in a way that it remains memorable for our friends and family.

“Everybody came, drank and partied with us. All my friends and relatives travelled down from Gurgoan. They said they hadn’t seen this kind of a wedding in Delhi.

“The hotel authorities, the photographers, the people who did the decorations and the event management people were so happy for us.”

