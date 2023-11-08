We Are Pride: The ultimate destination for your next queer movie night

We Are Pride is a powerful voice for the LGBTQIA+ community. With a remarkable 45 million views, this accessible media platform is dedicated to celebrating the rich tapestry of the rainbow community.

Through a diverse range of engaging content, We Are Pride truly has something for everyone, embracing the spectrum of identities and experiences that makes our community so beautifully diverse.

To help celebrate We Are Pride recently reaching the milestone of over 400,000 subscribers, The QNews team has curated a list of WAP’s most popular and engaging titles for your next movie night.

Fair Haven (2016)

With over 4.5 million views, Fair Haven is one of We Are Pride’s most popular LGBTQIA+ films. Fair Haven follows a young man who returns to his family farm, after a long stay in ex-gay conversion therapy, and is torn between the expectations of his emotionally distant father, and the memories of a past, loving relationship he has tried to bury.

QNews Review: Jordan Hirst- Journalist

Fair Haven is one of We Are Pride’s most-watched films, and the moving character drama is an engaging and at times quietly devastating watch.

James is a 19-year-old gay man who returns to his family’s apple orchard in Vermont after a year in a gay “conversion therapy” institution. Sent there by his homophobic Christian father, Richard, after the death of James’ mother, the father wants his son to forget his past romance with ex Charlie and take over the farm. James tries – he goes to church and dates Suzy, the pastor’s daughter – but no matter what he does, the gay teenager just can’t ignore his feelings for Charlie.

The American film is anchored by the two performances of Michael Grant and Tom Wopat as James and Richard, and the film’s treatment of the lasting impacts and quiet sadness and horror of harmful conversion practices.

Fair Haven is a well-crafted indie film that handles a difficult subject with tenderness and grace. Ideal for your next date night, this poignant film will stay with you long after it finishes.

Lover’s Game (2015)

Described as an ‘exotic lesbian drama’, Lover’s Game winds together the lives of a married couple, Vincent and Annabella, and a recently widowed lesbian artist. After struggles with infertility, Annabella meets Gillian; a seductive, exotic lesbian painter who changes her whole perspective on her future plans with Vincent. Soon, Annabella and Gillian’s relationship causes a roller coaster of emotions, betrayal, and seduction that causes Annabella to reach her breaking point.

QNews Review: Sarah Davison- Journalist

A well-acted and produced indie film, Lover’s Game feels like an authentic representation of a complicated entanglement.

The chemistry between Annabella and Gillian is palpable from their first interaction and reaches fever pitch as Annabella has to decide what kind of future she wants.

Directed and produced by queer filmmaker Danielle Earle, Lover’s Game has the delicate nuance that is often only achieved through lived experience.

For those in need of a post-messy breakup cry session, Lover’s Game is the perfect tonic.

A Sweetest Kiss/ Nothing Like The Sun (2018)

Based on a true story, A Sweetest Kiss (original title: Nothing Like The Sun) portrays the dramatic, romantic struggles of a lesbian in 1950s America. After being estranged by her family, Alice is forced to support herself by working as a sex worker while confronting potential dangers at every corner. Eventually, an upstanding family takes her in, and Alice starts to win them over by adopting their Christian faith while suppressing her romantic feelings toward their daughter Annabel.

With over a million views, A Sweetest Kiss has a loyal fanbase with many viewers returning to this story time and time again.

QNews Review: Sarah Davison- Journalist

If there’s one thing lesbians love, it’s a period drama. For fans of Carol and Tell It To The Bees, A Sweetest Kiss is essential viewing.

Both Stefanie Estes (Alice) and Olivia Howell (Annabel) are exquisite in this movie as their characters face the pressure to conform to societal norms.

Dead Don’t Die in Dallas (2019)

For fans of zombie films, Dead Don’t Die in Dallas is essential viewing. Dead Don’t Die in Dallas stars Drag Race alum Willam in the lead role as the gays and bible thumpers in a small Texas town join forces to survive a zombie apocalypse. A truly unique take on on this genre, this is a zombie film with a campy, funny edge.

QNews Review: Jordan Hirst- Journalist

An unashamedly trashy B-movie, RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Willam Belli – who really should be in more films – is among a group survivors in a small Texas town who have to barricade themselves inside.

The ragtag group of queer folk and Pentacostal Bible-bashers have to settle their differences to survive the undead attackers (yes, there are zombified drag queens among them) in this micro-budget queer riff on horror classic Night of the Living Dead.

The perfect film to watch after a long week with lots of genuine ‘laugh out loud’ moments and a pacy story to keep you engaged.

Our Transgender Love Story (2016)

Asia’s Next Top Model host Joey Mead King is no stranger to media attention. Nor was her husband, Ian King, owner of Car Porn Racing. But they had a secret – Ian identifies as a woman, who longed to express herself freely.

Our Transgender Love Story is one of the most viewed documentaries on the We Are Pride platform, it follows the couple as they navigate their relationship through Ian’s transition and the intense media scrutiny that followed.

Cicada Song (2019)

Left for dead in the wilderness, Karen struggles to survive after uncovering a dark secret about the people in her Middle America hometown while searching for her missing Latina lover and a migrant child who disappeared without a trace. A relatively new addition to the We Are Pride platform, Cicada Song is a gripping thriller with queer undertones

QNews Review: Sarah Davison- Journalist

This indie film has been well-received on the film festival circuit, taking home a number of awards and nominations- and it’s easy to see why.

Cicada Song had me on the edge of my seat from the start, with strong storyline and script writing anchored by a standout performance from lead actress Lyndsey Lantz.

A mystery/thriller with a deeper social message, this is essential viewing for fans of queer indie cinema.

After Forever Series (2018-2022)

One of the top performing series on We Are Pride, After Forever has garnered a legion of dedicated fans across the globe. The Emmy Award-winning series follows a man who loses his husband. From there, he must learn to navigate the world as a single, gay man in his 50s. After Forever is a poignant story of love, loss and starting anew.

Bite Marks (2011)

Perfect for the spooky season, this horror film is a ‘must watch’ for horror fans. While backpacking across the country, bickering couple Cary and Vogel decide to speed up their trek by hitchhiking instead. That’s when fate brings them Brewster, a sexually-confused trucker who picks the pair up on his way to deliver a shipment of coffins.

After a few strokes of bad luck, the mismatched trio ends up lost and broken down in an abandoned junkyard. Though surviving a night of petty fights and sexual tension seems tough enough, the nightmare is only just getting started as strange noises in the back of the truck reveal the presence of five bloodthirsty vampires…

QNews Review: Andrew M Potts- Sydney Editor

In Bite Marks, hunky trucker Brewster takes over his missing brother’s delivery of coffins for a funeral home.

On the way he picks up hitchhiking gay twinks Cary and Vogel whose monogamish relationship is coming apart at the seams.

Observing the pair, Brewster starts to realise he might not be completely straight himself.

But when the trio get stuck in a deserted junkyard after their truck breaks down, they must barricade themselves inside and try to survive the vampires that have trapped them until dawn.

The daytime sequences of this film have an aesthetic that reminds me of an early Kevin Smith film. The nighttime sequences were dark but not too dark but there were elements of the plot that I found hard to follow.

The film makes the most of its attractive cast but its low budget shows in its special effects so viewers may need to suspend their disbelief somewhat but it’s not a film that was made to be taken seriously and fits clearly in the horror-comedy camp.

I found the comedy reminiscent of many of the “made-for-gay-audiences-by-American-gay-directors’ ‘ comedy films of the 2000s like the Eating Out franchise of films that would always play well at LGBTIQA+ film festivals in Australia and abroad.

It’s certainly the only horror movie you’ll watch where a character confuses the sound of someone being fed on by a vampire for the noise of a blowjob.

