We Are Pride: Queer media channel champions LGBTQIA+ representation

With over 400,000 YouTube subscribers and 45 million views, LGBTQIA+ media platform We Are Pride is making a big splash.

Celebrating the rainbow community, We Are Pride offers a diverse range of LGBTQIA+ content including reality, documentary, drama, as well as queer films from around the globe. From powerful stories of resilience to feel-good content, We Are Pride truly has something for everyone.

VA Media Director of Unscripted and Original Content Hannah Barnes said the inspiration behind launching We Are Pride was a response to the want and need for more of LGBQTIA+ entertainment content that represented the global community.

“It is a no-barriers platform and an all-inclusive one,” she said.

“Its intention is to entertain those within the LGBTQIA+ community and also its allies, providing a platform to show support, and engage with entertaining content.

“We Are Pride is a growing brand, with its roots in Australia but engaging and helping to be an outlet with individuals all across the globe and interestingly in countries where unfortunately there is little acceptance for the LGBTQIA+ community. It’s a safe space, as much as we try for it to be.”

We Are Pride’s content made ‘by and for queer people’

While increasingly we are seeing more queer representation on our screens, We Are Pride intentionally works to ensure that its queer content is authentic.

“We want to develop partnerships with LGBTQIA+ producers, streamers and creators around the world and provide opportunities for great ideas to be seen on a global platform for queer people made my queer people

“Our content is also diverse and broad in that it represents those across most if not all communities within the LGBTQIA+ space – Gay, Lesbian, Transgender, Bisexual, Queer, and Non-Binary.”

‘Must watch’ queer content

“We have a huge amount of quality curated content on We Are Pride,” Hannah said. She personally recommends Australia’s most-watched queer online series- The Horizon. The drama is described as an ‘honest look’ at the lives and loves of Sydney’s urban gay community.

The platform is also currently publishing the Emmy Award-winning series After Forever, with a new episode dropping every Friday.

For wlw content, the Sapphic Stories collection (in collaboration with LesFlicks) has proven to be popular with viewers, bringing in over 5.8M views.

We Are Pride is also working to increase its offerings, with new original programmes and licence deals with new partners set to expand the channel even further.

If you’re keen to check out hundreds of hours of free, queer media check out We Are Pride on YouTube.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, and community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.