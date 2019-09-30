‘I love big families’: Ricky Martin expecting fourth child

Ricky Martin has announced he and husband Jwan Yosef are expecting their fourth child.

The singer announced the happy news while accepting an award at a Human Rights Campaign dinner in Washington DC at the weekend.

“My family is here… My husband Jwan, I love you. To my beautiful twins Matteo and Valentino, I love you with all my heart, you’re my strength,” he told the crowd.

“You inspire me everyday, you motivate me to keep doing what I’m doing and you guys are amazing. I love you.

“My baby girl is not here with us, she’s at home with grandma. But she’s also the love of my heart.

“And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting. I love big families.”

Last January, Ricky and Yosef announced the birth of their third child, daughter Lucia, with a surrogate mother.

In August, the singer shared the first photo of Lucia on Instagram, proudly calling her “the light of my eyes” in Spanish.

The couple also has two 10-year-old twin sons, Valentino and Matteo.

At #HRCNationalDinner, @Ricky_Martin announces that he and husband

Jwan Yosef are expecting a new addition to their family.

Congratulations, Ricky and Jwan! #BabyOnBoard! 👶 pic.twitter.com/ngpqk0Rdhg — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) September 29, 2019

Ricky Martin and Jwan Josef married last year

Ricky Martin and Jwan, an artist, began dating in April 2016 before announcing their engagement in November that year.

The couple married in January last year.

Ricky made headlines earlier this year after joining protests in Puerto Rico against governor Ricardo Rosselló.

The Puerto Rican-born singer was mentioned by name in leaked text messages involving Rosselló, containing homophobic and slurs and obscene language.

Rosselló resigned over the scandal in July after the mass protests.

