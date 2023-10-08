Wayde Clarke: the #yes23 inclusive pride flag artist

Wayde Clarke, the artist behind the breathtakingly beautiful #yes23 inclusive pride flag, only sold his first artwork in 2018.

The proud Wiradjuri/Birpai man says that although always passionate about art, he never thought it would become his career.

Now, the queer Aboriginal artist is a proven commercial success. But Wayde Clarke also brings others to art through his educational workshops teaching Aboriginal art to adults and children.

#yes23 inclusive pride flag

Wayde created the #yes23 inclusive pride flag for Equality Australia. Made of journey lines and meeting places, it tells the story of a community coming together. The artist says the flag symbolises the inclusion of everyone — no matter what journey life takes you on.

On his website, Wayde exlains that as a Wiradjuri and Birpai man, as well as a Queer artist, his journey involves a tapestry of experiences from both First Nations and LGBTIQ+ communities.

“Through my art, I strive to intertwine these diverse experiences, creating vibrant kaleidoscopes of colour and sharing rich cultural stories.

“This progress flag I’ve designed, with its journey lines and meeting places, stands as a symbol of inclusion and human experiences. It brings to life the journey of every Australian, expressed through the beautiful spectrum of colours in the rainbow.

“For me, voting ‘Yes’ in this referendum isn’t just about politics; it’s a chance to have my ancestors represented and my people’s voices heard. It’s a simple yet crucial step towards justice and equality. Supporting this initiative feels like the right thing to do, not only for my community but for the broader society as well.

“Together, we can foster a more inclusive and compassionate Australia, where everyone’s story and identity are valued and respected.”

