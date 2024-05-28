Watershed: Haunting opera on the death of Dr Duncan

In 1972, a brutal act of violence forever changed the course of Australia’s LGBT history. Dr. George Duncan, a law lecturer, was thrown into the River Torrens in Adelaide, a crime that tragically ended his life and exposed the rampant homophobia of the time.

The moment in time triggered an alleged police cover-up, a city-wide scandal, national outrage, a Scotland Yard investigation… and a glaring absence of convictions.

Dr Duncan’s death not only sparked outcry but also ignited an unstoppable movement for legal and social reform that still resonates today. The incident led South Australia to decriminalise homosexuality, ahead of the rest of the country.

Watershed: The Death of Dr Duncan is a groundbreaking production by Opera Australia that brings this pivotal moment to life.

This opera, co-created by composers Joseph Twist and Matthew Hindson, along with librettist Alana Valentine, weaves a narrative that is as haunting as it is enlightening.

Set against the backdrop of 1970s Australia, the story delves into the personal and societal ramifications of Dr. Duncan’s death, spotlighting the struggle for justice and equality that followed.

The production is a poignant reminder of the courage and resilience of the LGBT community.

It explores themes of prejudice, injustice, and the fight for human rights, drawing parallels to the ongoing challenges faced by the community today.

The opera’s music, a blend of contemporary and classical influences, serves to amplify the emotional gravity of the story, leaving audiences both moved and inspired.

Watershed is not just a historical recount but a powerful call to remember and honour the sacrifices made by those who fought for the rights we now strive to protect and expand.

The creative team, including director Darren Yap, has ensured that the portrayal is both respectful and impactful, offering a deeply immersive experience that underscores the importance of solidarity and advocacy within the LGBT community.

This compelling opera will be performed at the iconic Sydney Opera House from June 14 – 16, 2024.

Tickets are now available and can be purchased through the Sydney Opera House website. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness a piece of history brought to life on stage, a testament to the enduring fight for equality and justice.

For ticket information and bookings, visit https://www.sydneyoperahouse.com/opera-australia/2024-season/watershed

