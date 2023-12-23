Watch: Wham!’s Last Christmas UK #1 after 39 years

Wham!’s Last Christmas finally made #1 on the UK charts, 39 years after the song’s release.
Andrew Ridgley, who made up half of Wham! with George Michael said it was finally Mission Accomplished for the late singer/songwriter.
“George would be beside himself. After all of these years, finally obtained Christmas No 1. Yog [George] said that he wrote Last Christmas with the intention of writing a Christmas No 1. It’s mission accomplished!
“It was a huge disappointment to us both when it didn’t reach No 1 [in 1984] because, in our opinion, it was nailed-on… Thwarted for many years subsequent to that – the perennial bridesmaid – over recent years it seems it’s become part of the fabric of Christmas for a lot of people.”
Andrew Ridgely said that George Michael wrote the song in his childhood bedroom.
In February 1984, the pair were hanging out at George’s parent’s house.
“There was a footy match on the telly and he suddenly jumped up and disappeared upstairs where he had a little four-track studio.
“About an hour later, he came back and said, ‘Andy Andy, you’ve got to listen to this’. I rarely saw him as excited or as animated as that.
“And as soon as I heard it, it was so apparent that it had all the hallmarks of a Christmas classic. It was a jaw-dropping moment.”
