Watch “We’re All In This Together” for IDAHOBIT 2020

In We’re All In This Together director Logan Mucha turns his camera on Melbourne’s queer history in an award-winning short film. Released to mark IDAHOBIT 2020, the film retells five stories from Melbourne’s queer community.

We’re All In This Together is a verbatim hybrid-documentary that explores historical accounts of queer life in Melbourne.

Sally Conning recounts her trans experience from the 1950s onwards. In 1972, Jude Munro became a founding member of Gay Liberation. In the 1980s, Lizzi Craig worked as a nurse at the forefront of the AIDS crisis. Then, in 1994, Shaun Miller was present on the night of Tasty nightclub police raid. Finally, a Ugandan woman shares the story of her recent arrival in Australia as a queer asylum seeker.

Young people perform direct-to-camera verbatim monologues to bring a contemporary lens to Melbourne’s past and to encourage the exploration of queer identity across generations.

The film was shot around Melbourne (before physical distancing). It enjoyed support from the City of Melbourne’s Arts Grants Program.

Logan Mucha

Logan Mucha spoke of the importance of our past and its connection to the present.

“So much of Melbourne’s queer past is not well-known by young queers, when we owe so much to past activists for today’s freedoms.

“Long before the slogan was widely adopted for COVID-19, I imagined We’re All In This Together to communicate the need for our diverse community to strengthen connections and acknowledge our collective struggles. As we’re unable to connect on our dance floors and community events, this message feels more important now than ever before.

“I had the pleasure of meeting IDAHOBIT’s founder Louis-Georges Tin in 2011 while filming LGBTIQ+ protests in Moscow. I hope this film adds to the legacy of IDAHOBIT and what it stands for.”

