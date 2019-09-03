WATCH: Video of two male lions humping each other goes viral

More than 4 million people have watched a viral video of two male lions humping each other at a zoo.

The 33-second video, shot at an unknown zoo, begins with a male lion mounting what appears to be another male.

The pair appear to nuzzle their manes together for a moment before the lion on top gets to work.

The lion on top continues until an curious lioness – without a mane – interrupts, trying to nuzzle with the bottom. But then the top angrily chases her off.

The human spectators watching the pair’s hump session can be heard in the video giggling and gasping. But it’s not known when and where the viral video was shot.

Male lions have been spotted mounting each other before, in viral photos taken in 2016 and 2017.

According to Live Science, when a male and a female lion mate, the male ejaculates almost instantly and makes a distinctive yowl.

The experts also say pairs of male lions in the wild may hump each other as a bonding or dominance exercise that isn’t sexual. In rare cases, female lions have been seen growing manes.

But biologists say they’ve documented homosexual behaviour in hundreds of animal species. This includes creatures in every major animal group and every major geographic region around the world.

Regardless of what the viral video is showing, people online are loving it:

