Watch Trixie Mattel and Katya react to the new season of Heartstopper

Drag Race’s funniest duo Trixie Mattel and Katya have reacted to the latest season of Heartstopper, with hilarious results.

Heartstopper has cultivated a devoted legion of fans, with viewers praising the show’s commitment to diversity and wholesome depiction of high school life.

This wholesomeness was hilariously dragged by Trixie and Katya, who joked about how the show seemed to depict teens who just wanted to “hold hands at the post office”.

After one scene, Trixie lamented that Charlie and Nick were keeping things PG-13.

“I will punch you in the mouth if something doesn’t develop,” she said.

“There’s edging and then there’s whatever this is. If we’re in the beginning of a relationship, and we’re in bed, we’re having sex. So, this teenage hand-holding? Girl.”

“I don’t want to watch them have sex because I want to watch teenagers have sex, I want it to be closer to real,” Trixie explained.

“I think we’re advocating for more of a realistic approach to what is generally considered to be the truth,” Katya added.

However, both queens acknowledged that for younger viewers, Heartstopper did depict healthy queer storylines.

“For every character so far, the story has sort of let them blossom at their own speed.”

“This is wonderful for all you sophomores and juniors and seniors in high school,” Katya said.

“I wish I had it when I was there.”

