WATCH: Trans teenager Oliver Cuthbert wows on The Voice Australia

Fifteen-year-old Oliver Cuthbert has wowed with his blind audition on The Voice Australia on Sunday night.

The Sydney singer appeared on the show on Sunday night to perform his rendition of “Firestone” by Kygo and Conrad Sewell.

Oliver said he had been singing since age six but just nine months earlier had to retrain his voice after beginning his gender transition.

“I started hormones. I’m transgender, I’m female to male. I’ve had to retrain my voice completely,” he said.

The Voice coaches Boy George and Delta Goodrem both turned their chairs around for Oliver as the teenager’s parents watched on proudly.

Oliver picked Boy George as his coach and afterward he applauded Oliver for his bravery.

“To do that at 15, that takes some real strength,” he said.

“That is incredible. I’m always moved by these sorts of stories.

“You think, wow, because I know how difficult it is to be who you want to be and that’s so beautiful.”

Oliver Cuthbert wants to inspire other transgender young people

Oliver said he wanted to share his story to inspire other transgender teenagers to embrace themselves.

He made the “liberating” decision to transition at age 14 with the support of his parents.

“I always felt kind of different as a child, it wasn’t something I could ever pinpoint, though,” Oliver said.

“I just felt a little bit out of place. It’s hard to explain, but I always knew it in myself that I was a guy, even though to everyone else, I wasn’t.

“For 14 years, I was trapped in a female body. I didn’t just wake up one day and decide I’m going to live as a man and this is who I’m going to be now.

“It was the fact that I couldn’t possibly think of a future of myself as a girl.

“I now get to be so authentically who I want to be and that’s such a liberating feeling.

“People hear about transgender issues, but they don’t see that we’re real people. I want people to see that I’m first and foremost a person.”

Oliver’s father described his son as his hero in an emotional piece to camera on the show.

“When Ollie came out as transgender, as a parent you’re faced with two options, really, you can be supportive or you can deny it,” Oliver’s dad said.

“And what are you gonna do? They’re your child. This is the person that you love.

“I get a bit choked up. I don’t think many parents look at their children as their hero and that really is the case with Oli. He’s my hero.”

Last week, Brisbane drag queen Sellma Soul impressed coach Boy George with her blind audition on The Voice Australia stage.

The 25-year-old drag star performs full-time at the Beat Megaclub in Fortitude Valley.

