WATCH: Trans man shares top surgery joy in viral video

Australian transgender man Sol Hall’s emotional reaction after waking up from his top surgery has gone viral.

On Tuesday, the 22-year-old shared the powerful video to Twitter of the doctor carefully removing his bandages in hospital following the surgery.

Advertisements

“I’d like to share my very personal chest reveal moment with the world,” Sol wrote on Twitter.

The trans man, who lives in Victoria, said he hopes to show that “despite the endless negative experiences we trans people have, we also get to experience some of the best feelings in the world.”

Sol’s message for other trans people? “Use this video to manifest your own future if you need to.”

Trans man Sol’s video goes viral online

In just a few days, Sol’s Twitter post has received almost 11 million views and over 700,000 likes.

i’d like to share my very personal chest reveal moment with the world, to hopefully show that despite the endless negative experiences we trans people have, we also get to experience some of the best feelings in the world. use this video to manifest your own future if you need to pic.twitter.com/sZQHjPfJAl — sol🌞 (@capritran) February 17, 2020

never been happier 🙂 happy at home now, thank you all for the support pic.twitter.com/GguLEw58iL — sol🌞 (@capritran) February 19, 2020

This is why I support. You can see the relief in your face. How dare somebody even judge people for just wanting to feel right within themselves. Happy for you. — Sesshomaru’s BM (@TooConnie) February 17, 2020

I don’t know you and I’ve got a LONG way to go before I understand how to be a proper ally but this video is so moving. Hard for anyone to argue against trans rights when they see the pure relief on your face here. Congratulations for becoming who you really are 💙 — Katie Tunn (@Katie__Eden) February 17, 2020

cannot wait for this!! my surgery is in 11 days and i’m so excited!! congrats to you!! ❣️ — zach 🌱 (@notjupiterian) February 17, 2020

Sol wants to show ‘the humanity that a lot of bigots refuse to see’

Sol took to Twitter again to thank everyone for their support. He also later shared a photo of himself “happy at home” and recovering.

“Bit painful/uncomfortable right now but nothing matters apart from how utterly content I am,” he said.

“I can’t express how thankful I am for every person who has shown their support.

Advertisements

“By posting this, I wish to show the humanity in trans people that a lot of bigots refuse to see.

“I also wish to ignite empathy for us. We are not bad or unnatural people. We’re just trying to be happy.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.