VIC

WATCH: Trans man shares top surgery joy in viral video

transgender sol hall top surgery viral video
Photo: Sol Hall/Twitter

Australian transgender man Sol Hall’s emotional reaction after waking up from his top surgery has gone viral.

On Tuesday, the 22-year-old shared the powerful video to Twitter of the doctor carefully removing his bandages in hospital following the surgery.

Advertisements

“I’d like to share my very personal chest reveal moment with the world,” Sol wrote on Twitter.

The trans man, who lives in Victoria, said he hopes to show that “despite the endless negative experiences we trans people have, we also get to experience some of the best feelings in the world.”

Sol’s message for other trans people? “Use this video to manifest your own future if you need to.”

Trans man Sol’s video goes viral online

In just a few days, Sol’s Twitter post has received almost 11 million views and over 700,000 likes.

Sol wants to show ‘the humanity that a lot of bigots refuse to see’

Sol took to Twitter again to thank everyone for their support. He also later shared a photo of himself “happy at home” and recovering.

“Bit painful/uncomfortable right now but nothing matters apart from how utterly content I am,” he said.

“I can’t express how thankful I am for every person who has shown their support.

Advertisements

“By posting this, I wish to show the humanity in trans people that a lot of bigots refuse to see.

“I also wish to ignite empathy for us. We are not bad or unnatural people. We’re just trying to be happy.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Related Posts

transgender student high school transgender flag stock photo
The Australian newspaper transgender equality australia auspath
anglicare victoria midsumma festival 2020 religious discrimination bill
acl conversion therapy professor parkinson
starbucks commercial showing trans boy
atsaq transgender pride flag emoji