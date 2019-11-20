WATCH: Trans Aussies reflect on the Transgender Day of Remembrance

A group of trans and gender diverse Australians have reflected on the significance of today’s Transgender Day of Remembrance in a moving video.

The Transgender Day of Remembrance began in United States in 1999 to honour the memory of Rita Hester, murdered the previous year in Boston.

Now every year on November 20, the day honours the memory of the trans lives lost to acts of transphobia and discrimination.

Four transgender Australians reflect on the meaning of the day and their experiences in the video, produced by The Gender Centre with Playhead Productions and Queer Screen.

In Sydney tonight, the Gender Centre will commemorate the Transgender Day of Remembrance at Harmony Park in Surry Hills from 6.30pm.

In Brisbane, Many Genders One Voice will host a remembrance ceremony at Wilsons Outlook Reserve from 7:45pm.

Those gathered will view Brisbane’s Story Bridge lit up in the colours of the transgender flag this evening.

A new report released to mark the Transgender Day of Remembrance documents 331 transgender and gender diverse people killed in the past year.

The majority of the murders occurred in Brazil, totalling 130. Mexico had 63, the United States 30 and nine lives were lost across Europe, according to Transrespect versus Transphobia Worldwide.

In Australia, Filipina woman Mhelody Bruno died in regional New South Wales in September.

A Wagga Wagga man was charged with manslaughter over Bruno’s death and he will appear in court in January.

The authors acknowledge the actual number of transgender people killed is likely much higher, due to lack of data.

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

On Trans Day of Remembrance we honour the memory of trans and gender diverse people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-trans violence and discrimination. We acknowledge the strength and resilience of trans and gender diverse communities. #TransDayofRemembrance pic.twitter.com/3qtFhNTkSx — LGBTI Health (@lgbtihealth) November 19, 2019

Today is Trans Day of Remembrance.

Today we remember those we’ve lost to transphobia and discrimination, celebrate our strength in the face of adversity, and commit to fighting transphobia to create a better, safer, and more inclusive world. #TDOR #TransDayofRemembrance pic.twitter.com/jHTko4wzF3 — Transgender Victoria | TGV (@transgendervic) November 19, 2019

