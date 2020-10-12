WATCH: Trailer for queer musical ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ is here

The first trailer for highly anticipated queer musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is here, and people are excited.

The film, based on the acclaimed musical of the same name, stars newcomer Max Harwood as 16-year-old Jamie New.

At school, Jamie doesn’t quite fit in and instead of pursuing a “real” career, he dreams of becoming a drag queen.

Uncertain about his future, Jamie knows one thing for sure: he is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his mother and friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice and bullying and finds his spotlight.

“I don’t just want to be a drag queen,” Jamie explains in the trailer.

“I have to be one.”

The new trailer also teases some of the film’s musical numbers. Actor Richard E Grant also stars, playing drag queen Loco Chanel.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is based on a true story

The stage musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie debuted in the UK’s West End in 2017.

It’s based on the real life story in UK documentary Jamie: Drag Queen At 16 about a teenager who wanted to attend his school prom in drag.

Originally slated for release this month, distributors delayed the film version’s release due to COVID-19.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will now arrive in cinemas in February 2021.

The new movie version was written by Tom McRae, who also wrote the original musical.

He told EW, “I’m just excited for people to see how much joy we’ve managed to pack onto one screen: an unprecedented amount of joy.

“And I think it’s going to just make people smile from ear to ear, and then shed some tears as well, because you have to earn the big smiles at the end.

“The trailer really just shows what we’ve been boiling up in our little secret cauldron for all these years.”

