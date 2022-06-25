Film

Watch: Trailer for Kevin Bacon conversion camp horror they/them

Kevin Bacon They/Them

Streaming service Peacock has released the first look at the new queer horror They/Them featuring Kevin Bacon. 

The film is a horror/thriller set in a queer conversion camp.

And the first look is serving us some major Friday the 13th vibes.

They/them set to be a chilling thriller

Set against the backdrop of a lakeside summer camp everything seems relatively normal in our first look at They/Them.

A group of gender-diverse teens are greeted by a charismatic Kevin Bacon, on a mission to change them.

“This is a safe space, for everyone,” he says as he introduces the campers to “Whistler Camp.”

Shots of Kevin Bacon and the other camp counsellors foretell of ominous things to come.

Unlike a regular summer camp, this conversion camp doesn’t look good for our campers.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a teen slasher without a sequence of shirtless hotties thrown in for good measure.

Coupled with some high suspense shots of cabins descending into the darkness there’s only one thing missing here.

A knife-wielding masked killer.

While it’s not entirely clear who the killer is or why, this first preview has all the hallmarks of a great thriller.

They/them: A movie that celebrates queerness

John Logan is the screenwriter behind the new film and he is very excited about They/Them (pronounced they slash them).

Logan is also a writer behind the horror series Penny Dreadful.

However, They/Them is a project that he has been wanting to get off the ground for a long time.

They/Them has been germinating within me my whole life,” he said in a statement.

“I’ve loved horror movies as long as I can remember, I think because monsters represent ‘the other’ and as a gay kid, I felt a powerful sense of kinship with those characters who were different, outlawed, or forbidden.”

Although the premise of a horror film sounds far from inspiring or uplifting he has created characters the he wants to resonate with his audience.

“I wanted to make a movie that celebrates queerness, with characters that I never saw when I was growing up.”

“When people walk away from the movie, I hope they’re going to remember the incredible love that these kids have for each other and how that love needs to be protected and celebrated.”

They/Them debuts on Friday, August 5th on Peacock in the US.

Watch the first trailer below.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Posts

Kevin Bacon They/Them