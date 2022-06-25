Watch: Trailer for Kevin Bacon conversion camp horror they/them

Streaming service Peacock has released the first look at the new queer horror They/Them featuring Kevin Bacon.

The film is a horror/thriller set in a queer conversion camp.

And the first look is serving us some major Friday the 13th vibes.

They/them set to be a chilling thriller

Set against the backdrop of a lakeside summer camp everything seems relatively normal in our first look at They/Them.

A group of gender-diverse teens are greeted by a charismatic Kevin Bacon, on a mission to change them.

“This is a safe space, for everyone,” he says as he introduces the campers to “Whistler Camp.”

Shots of Kevin Bacon and the other camp counsellors foretell of ominous things to come.

Unlike a regular summer camp, this conversion camp doesn’t look good for our campers.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a teen slasher without a sequence of shirtless hotties thrown in for good measure.

Coupled with some high suspense shots of cabins descending into the darkness there’s only one thing missing here.

A knife-wielding masked killer.

While it’s not entirely clear who the killer is or why, this first preview has all the hallmarks of a great thriller.

They/them: A movie that celebrates queerness

John Logan is the screenwriter behind the new film and he is very excited about They/Them (pronounced they slash them).

Logan is also a writer behind the horror series Penny Dreadful.

However, They/Them is a project that he has been wanting to get off the ground for a long time.

“They/Them has been germinating within me my whole life,” he said in a statement.

“I’ve loved horror movies as long as I can remember, I think because monsters represent ‘the other’ and as a gay kid, I felt a powerful sense of kinship with those characters who were different, outlawed, or forbidden.”

Although the premise of a horror film sounds far from inspiring or uplifting he has created characters the he wants to resonate with his audience.

“I wanted to make a movie that celebrates queerness, with characters that I never saw when I was growing up.”

“When people walk away from the movie, I hope they’re going to remember the incredible love that these kids have for each other and how that love needs to be protected and celebrated.”

They/Them debuts on Friday, August 5th on Peacock in the US.

Watch the first trailer below.