Watch Toni Collette find out she’s a gay icon

Whether she’s playing a drag queen or a grief-stricken mother, the gays are always drawn to a Toni Collette’s performance like moths to a flame. She thinks she might know why.

In a recent interview with GAY TIMES‘ Sam Damshenas, Toni Collette and John Leguizama sat down to disuss their new series, The Power.

While in the hot seat, the pair reminisce about starring in the 1995 cult classic, To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar.

John spoke about connecting with his LGBTQIA+ fans through his portrayal of Chi-Chi and condemned the recent ban on Drag Queens in certain US states.

Toni also condemned the legislation, before describing being in drag as “freeing”:

“It made me feel free and completely joyous,” she says. “It just felt like you could do anything!”

She also went on to detail her struggle with resisting the temptation to over-draw her lips after filming.

Toni Collette is your mother!

The interviewer then went on to discuss the LGBTQIA+ community’s reception to Toni’s performance in Hereditary.

“That role, and Annie [Toni’s character] have become so championed in the LGBTQ+ community,” Sam said.

“When Oscar season came around and there was no nomination for your role, the gays lost it. They lost their shit!”

The actress found this revelation notably more suprising than her role as a drag queen.

After a moment of thinking, she theorises that maybe gays connect with the role of Annie for a more profound reason.

“I wonder if it is the fact that there is this kind of force in her life that should be allowing her to flourish, that should be nurturing whoever she is to become the truest sense of her self.

“She has to go within herself to find a sense of self – to save herself.

“So maybe there’s some kind of alignment there in terms of having to listen to who you are and potentially coming out in a society that doesn’t support you or recognise you.”

Will she put on the wig again?

Upon asking whether either of the actors have been in drag since filming To Wong Foo, Toni reveals that she hasn’t, but that “it’s about time to step back in”

Does this mean a sequel to To Wong Doo could be in the works some day? Or maybe a sequel to Hereditary where Annie pursues a career in drag?

Who knows, but whatever it is – she better get a damn Oscar for it!

