WATCH: Todrick Hall reclaims a gay slur in fierce music video

Todrick Hall is once again breaking down barriers of homophobia with the video release of his provocative new track FAG.

FAG is an epic gay anthem that gives homophobes the shiny, manicured, middle finger.

In the clip, Todrick and his sexy back up dancers are sporting crop tops with homophobic slurs on them.

The three wear them proudly, turning their insults into fierceness as they twerk and bounce their way through the clip.

In the song Todrick slams his haters, telling them of his success despite their put downs and torment.

“They called me Fag / Now I’m the one with the bag / They called me Bitch / Now look who famous and rich.

“They threw their stones and now they’re begging for loans / They threw their sticks and now they’re riding my dick.”

Todrick Hall in Waitress

With the release of two albums, a tour announcement, and a role in Broadway’s Waitress, 2019 has without a doubt been a busy year for Todrick Hall.

In Waitress, Todrick plays Ogie, a bright thirty-something who becomes infatuated with Dawn (played by bestie Colleen Ballinger).

Their relationship eventually blossoms, and by the end of the musical, the pair tie the knot. Oops, sorry! Spoilers.

FAG is the second single released from Todrick’s album Haus Party, Pt.2 with Wig already racking up 1.7 million views on YouTube.

The album is part two of a three part anthology which Todrick has teased will be coming out soon.

“Oh yeah, it’s a trilogy bitch, and they’re coming out very, very soon,” the multidisciplinary YouTube star told audiences in a video.

“And the music is gagatrocious okay.”

Excited for new Todrick music? Well now you can see it live. The Haus Party Tour is coming to Australia and will come to our shores early next year.

In the meantime, watch Todrick Hall slay in the clip for FAG below. I think we’ve watched it about 100 times already, okurr!

