WATCH: This gay couple got married live on radio station JOY 94.9

Melbourne queer radio station JOY 94.9 has hosted its first legal same-sex wedding live on air.

The radio station’s drive shift presenters, David Hunt and Sue Wilkinson, came up with the idea after Wilkinson registered as a wedding celebrant earlier this year.

JOY 94.9 then held a competition offering the wedding. Local couple Daniel Syrus and Geoff Poulsen were the lucky winners in September.

Last Friday evening, the couple tied the knot at the station’s Melbourne studios. The team transformed the offices into a makeshift wedding chapel for the ceremony.

The couple’s family and friends gathered in the studio to watch, as Wilkinson officiated.

Ahead of the nuptials, Daniel said, “Marriage is about sharing your life with someone else. I want to marry Geoff because he’s my best friend.

“He’s someone I’ve shared a lot of ups and downs with and we’re better for it.

“It excites me that he’s still by my side and I’m still by his. Also, he cooks a mean schnitzel.”

Geoff added that he was “beyond ecstatic” to get married.

“Marriage to me is the biggest form of expressions you can have in a relationship, particularly now that it’s being legally recognised,” he said.

“I can think of no better way to express the love you can feel for somebody.”

Gay couple Daniel and Geoff recite their wedding vows live on radio station JOY 94.9

The ceremony was streamed live to air on the radio station and on Facebook.

“Today a different chapter begins for us both, and I’m glad that I get to write the story with you,” an emotional Daniel said in his vows.

“It’s a privilege to know the person you are, and I can’t wait to share the rest of my life with you and see the amazing person you’ll become.”

In his vows, Geoff said, “From the moment we met and throughout all these years, you have been the embodiment of love, support, adventure and happiness in my life.

“You are the reason why I once said, and still believe, that these have been the best years of my life.”

Congratulations to the newlyweds! The wedding starts at the 10 minute mark of the Facebook video below:

