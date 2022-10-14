Watch the trailer for season three of The L Word: Generation Q

The official trailer for season three of The L Word: Generation Q has been released.

Based on the iconic 2000s series The L Word, The L Word: Generation Q saw the return of favourite characters and a host of new faces in its reimagined series.

Set over 10 years after the events of The L Word, the series features original series stars Jennifer Beals, Kate Moennig, and Leisha Hailey reprise their roles as Bette, Shane, and Alice, respectively.

Joining them are a new generation of diverse LGBTQIA characters experiencing love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks, and success in L.A.

“In Season 3, this fierce group of friends and lovers are keeping it all in the family,” reads the synopsis.

“Maybe this is their time to find ‘the one’; or just the one for right now.

“Either way, they are living their best life the only way they know how: honest and confident.”

L Word: Generation Q trailer hints at Tina and Bette reunion

For L Word fans, the trailer for season three hints at a reunion for iconic ‘will they, won’t they’ couple Tina and Bette.

The video continues to tease the confrontation between Tina and Bette, where Tina directly asks Bette if she still has feelings for her.

It also highlights the other main characters as they try to navigate their new relationships.

L Word: Generation Q is due to premiere on November 18 in the US.

While Stan has not yet confirmed when the new season will return to our screens in Australia, previous seasons have premiered on the same day.

The L Word: Generation Q is available to stream on Stan.

