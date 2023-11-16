Watch the trailer for lesbian road trip film ‘Drive-Away Dolls’

Geraldine Viswanathan as Marian, Margaret Qualley as Jamie, and Beanie Feldstein as Sukie. Image: Focus Features

Upcoming lesbian road trip film Drive-Away Dolls has dropped its first trailer, and it promises queer chaos.

Drive-Away Dolls follows Jamie (Margaret Qualley), an “uninhibited free spirit” distraught over a recent breakup, and her uptight best friend Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan), as they set off together on an impulsive road trip to Tallahassee, delivering a car for a “car drop service.” However, things go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals.

Queer actor and Funny Girl Beanie Feldstein also stars alongside Pedro Pascal and Matt Damon.

The film has been a longterm passion project from husband and wife duo Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke.

The film was originally pitched in 2007 under the name Drive-Away Dykes with the original tagline reading, “Women on the road. All kinds of action.”

After the original production fell through, Coen took over as director in 2022.

In an interview with Collider, Coen and Cooke hinted at expanding the Drive-Away Dolls universe.

“Over the past 20 years, we’ve been writing this lesbian B-movie trilogy. Not really a trilogy, but the idea was to write three queer B movies that I always thought would just kind of sit in the drawer and our kids would look at one day when they were old and get some laughs,” Cooke said.

“And now we’ve made one of them.”

Coen added: “We have another one written. The problem with writing two is then you’re obliged to do a third because nobody does two. You gotta do a trilogy. I don’t even know the word for two corresponding to a trilogy.”

Drive-Away Dolls is set to hit Australian cinemas on February 22, 2024.

