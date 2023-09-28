Entertainment

Watch the trailer for Kristen Stewart’s queer ghost hunting series

Sarah Davison
Kristen Stewart Living for the Dead
Image: Youtube

Kristen Stewart’s queer ghost hunting show Living for the Dead has released its first trailer, and it looks camp as hell.

Back in 2022, it was announced that Stewart was recruiting other queers for the “most gayest” ghost hunting show ever.

The synopsis reads: “Five fabulous, queer ghost hunters criss-cross the country, helping the living by healing the dead. As they explore some of the world’s most infamous haunted locations, they’ll shed light on those not seen and illuminate untold stories. Together they’ll push past boundaries to bring acceptance to the misunderstood – living and dead. This is “Living For The Dead,” Ghost Hunties!”

Hulu recently dropped the trailer for series, introducing us to the Ghost Hunties. The team includes Alex LeMay (“tech expert”), Juju Bae (“witch”), Ken Boggle (“tarot card reader”), Logan Taylor (“psychic”), and Roz Hernandez (“paranormal researcher”).

“I get to come out twice,” Taylor said in the trailer, “for being gay and for talking to dead people.”

Kristen Stewart talks ‘Living for the Dead’

In a statement to People, Stewart said that Living for the Dead “started as a bit of a hypothetical silly pipe dream.”

“Now I am so proud to have shepherded something that is as moving and meaningful as it is truly a gay old time,” she added.

The actor said that the team “makes me laugh and cry and they had the courage and heart to take us places I wouldn’t go by myself”.  “And it’s a super cool maiden voyage for the company I’ve started with my partners Dylan Meyer and Maggie McLean.”

“This is just the beginning for us and for Living for the Dead,” Stewart said.

“We wanna one day have traipsed across the entire spooky ass country. Maybe the world!”

Living for the Dead is premiereing on Hulu on October 18. An Australian premiere is still to be announced.

