Watch the trailer for Kristen Stewart’s queer ghost hunting series

Kristen Stewart’s queer ghost hunting show Living for the Dead has released its first trailer, and it looks camp as hell.

Back in 2022, it was announced that Stewart was recruiting other queers for the “most gayest” ghost hunting show ever.

The synopsis reads: “Five fabulous, queer ghost hunters criss-cross the country, helping the living by healing the dead. As they explore some of the world’s most infamous haunted locations, they’ll shed light on those not seen and illuminate untold stories. Together they’ll push past boundaries to bring acceptance to the misunderstood – living and dead. This is “Living For The Dead,” Ghost Hunties!”

Hulu recently dropped the trailer for series, introducing us to the Ghost Hunties. The team includes Alex LeMay (“tech expert”), Juju Bae (“witch”), Ken Boggle (“tarot card reader”), Logan Taylor (“psychic”), and Roz Hernandez (“paranormal researcher”).

“I get to come out twice,” Taylor said in the trailer, “for being gay and for talking to dead people.”