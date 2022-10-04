Watch the moment Josh Cavallo came out to Adelaide United teammates

Video has emerged of the moment Adelaide United player Josh Cavallo came out to his teammates.

Cavallo became the first openly gay male professional footballer after releasing a public statement about his sexuality last year.

“I am proud to publicly announce that I am gay,” Josh wrote on Twitter.

“It’s been a journey to get to this point in my life, but I couldn’t be happier with my decision to come out. I have been fighting my sexuality for over six years now, and I’m glad I can put that to rest.

However, before that public statement, Cavallo told his teammates — with cameras capturing the moment as part of a documentary series on the A-Leagues.

Josh Cavallo shares his story with team mates

“All my life growing up, I’ve learned to live a life of lies,” Josh Cavallo says in the locker room with his team.

“The last six years I’ve been struggling with my sexuality.

“Today, I’ll be coming out to the public that I’m a gay footballer.”

The footage then shows his team mates embracing him.

Cavallo released a public video and written statement shortly after talking to his teammates.

“It’s been a journey to get to this point in my life, but I couldn’t be happier with my decision to come out,” he said.

“Adelaide United has made me realise football is more than just a game – it is a family.”

Josh later described the support he had received from his team, friends and family had been “immense.”

“It started to make me think, ‘why have I been hiding this burden for so long?”

The moment was filmed as part of a documentary series for KeepUP.com.au.

