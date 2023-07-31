Watch the Matildas v Canada match in Ashfield tonight

The Matildas are facing a do-or-die match-up against Canada tonight in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and if they don’t win they will be knocked out of the competition.

If you’re in Sydney and want to watch this historic showdown for the Matildas it is being screened to the public by the Inner West Council at Ashfield’s Pratten Park tonight.

Fans can arrive from 7pm and the big screen will be switched on at 7.40pm for the pre-match coverage.

The game will start at 8pm, after a Mayoral Speech following the indigenous Welcome to Country.

Ashfield Pirates Football Club and Football Canterbury will have their canteen open, with snacks and drinks available for purchase, and you can also bring your own food and drink – though leave the alcoholic beverages at home.

This is also a smoke and vape free event.

Dogs are permitted at the site, but please ensure they remain on a leash and under control at all times.

Council are taking steps towards eliminating single-use plastics at their events and so encourage you to BYO a re-usable bottle for use at the water station on site.

There will also be Return and Earn bins on site with all refunds will be donated to a charity.

How to get there

Pratten Park is a wheelchair accessible venue and staff and security will be on site to assist with finding an appropriate location for all people to enjoy the screenings. An accessible toilet will also be available on site. Auslan will be available for the official proceedings and closed captioning during the screening.

Fans are encouraged to leave their cars at home and use green transport options to get to Pratten Park.

Ashfield is the closest train station, with a 10 minute walk up Brown Street, Holden Street and Arthur Street to the event.

Bus routes 418, 464, 480, and 483 can be accessed at Liverpool Road. It is then a short walk up Holden Street and Arthur Street to Pratten Park.

If you must drive, there is limited parking in surrounding streets.

For more information go to: www.innerwest.nsw.gov.au/explore/whats-on/events-in-detail/fifa-womens-world-cup-2023

