Watch the Matildas play France tomorrow in Lilyfield

Sydney’s Inner West Council is continuing to live screen the Matildas’ matches from the FIFA Womens World Cup after Australia beat Canada to advance to the quarterfinals on Monday.

Attendees can start arriving to watch the Matildas play against France from 4pm at Leichhardt Oval No. 3 in Lilyfield in Maliyawul Street along the Bay Run near Leichhardt Skate Park tomorrow, Saturday 12 August.

The big screen will be turned on at 4.40pm for pre-game commentary, with the event officially starting at 4.45pm with a Welcome to Country and Mayoral Speech before the match kicks off at 5pm.

Attendees are encouraged to refrain from bringing alcohol to the screening and there will be security on site for the game.

You can bring your dogs but please ensure your pets remain on a leash and under your control.

Balmain & District and Leichhardt Saints football clubs will have snacks and drinks available for purchase and you can also bring your own food.

The event will only be cancelled in the event of extreme wet weather so please check the weather forecast and dress appropriately.

Leichhardt Oval No. 3 is an outdoor sporting field with no wheelchair accessible paths onto the field but staff and security will be on site to assist with finding an appropriate location for all people to enjoy the screenings.

An accessible toilet will be available and there will be Auslan translation during the official proceedings.

Attendees are encouraged to leave their cars at home.

Leichhardt North is the closest light rail station from which its a 15 minute walk to the park.

Lewisham is the closest train station and you can then walk to Lewisham West light rail station and ride four stops to Leichhardt North.

Bus routes 437, 440 and 445 stop at the intersection of Mary Street and Perry Street and then its about a 10 minute walk to the park.

Council have also committed to screening the FIFA World Cup Grand Final regardless of whether the Matildas make it through and that match will be held at Marrickville’s Henson Park from 7.45pm on Sunday 20 August.

