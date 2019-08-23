WATCH: The first trailer for ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ is here

Bette, Shane and Alice are back in the first glimpse of the highly-anticipated The L Word reboot.

Original stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey return in The L Word: Generation Q, the sequel series to the iconic 2000’s show.

US network Showtime unveiled a one-minute teaser trailer that opens with an update on the three returning cast members’ lives.

Bette announces her run for mayor of Los Angeles, Alice is hosting her own talk show, and Shane is stepping off of a private jet.

The three characters will feature alongside a new generation of diverse LGBTIQ characters as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in Los Angeles, according to Showtime.

The L Word: Generation Q will debut this December

The program’s original showrunner Ilene Chaiken is on board to executive-produce the revival, with Marja-Lewis Ryan as showrunner.

Chaiken revealed earlier this month that Donald Trump winning the US Presidency in 2016 helped bring the show back to life.

“We all felt there was a reason to bring the show back and it would be exciting and meaningful and I was waiting for the right time,” she said.

“But [the election] really provoked me to make the move and approach Showtime.”

The eight new episodes will begin screening on December 8 on US network Showtime, and will be available to stream in Australia on Stan.

The L Word debuted in 2004 and followed the lives of a small, close-knit group of lesbians living in Los Angeles for six seasons until 2009.

It’s safe to say people are pretty excited – or at the very least intrigued – about the new series:

Showtime:*casually releases The L Word teaser*

every lesbian alive: pic.twitter.com/hIIpeI0aL2 — Victoria (@FlyNerdy) August 22, 2019

I thought I’d be devastated by the new L Word sans Tina, but then I saw the trailer – and #jenniferbeals beauty, and seeing Shane and Alice again, has made me just incredibly excited! A lesbian drama! Not just token lesbians in a heterosexual show! #TheLWordGenerationQ ❤️🌈 — MyTiBette 🌈 (@mytibette) August 22, 2019

The L Word: *Puts out teaser for the new season* Me: pic.twitter.com/dw8VdrQLlS — Steph Frosch (@ElloSteph) August 22, 2019

Something really interesting about this L Word reboot is the amount of person growth its original audience has gone through in order to be here to watch Generation Q. How man closeted kids watched that show, or used it to initiate themselves into what the thought queer life was? — jane, but make it weird (@janewithawhy) August 23, 2019

I would be lying if I said I didn’t feel Something watching that trailer for the new L word series. I’d also be lying if I said I’m not a teeny tiny bit intrigued and excited to watch it. — Maryne. (@MaryneeLahaye) August 22, 2019

