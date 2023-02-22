Entertainment

Watch the first trailer for ABC’s AIDS crisis drama In Our Blood

Jordan Hirst
Candlelight vigil in a scene from ABC AIDS crisis drama In Our Blood
Image: ABC

The first trailer for ABC’s new AIDS crisis drama series In Our Blood has arrived, as the ABC announces the show will air next month.

The historical musical drama series explores Australia’s radical response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic and how queer communities, politicians and medical experts reacted to stop the virus spreading.

They all realise they must all work together in order to save thousands of lives.

“With no cure in sight, they realise they must all work together to succeed, requiring something truly radical: trust. Fear may be infectious, but courage is contagious,” the synopsis reads.

The four-part musical drama’s ensemble cast includes Tim Draxl, Matt Day, Jada Alberts, Nicholas Brown, Anna McGahan and Oscar Leal.

In Our Blood will premiere on Sunday, March 19 on ABC TV. All episodes will also be available to stream on ABC iview.

‘This is the story of what we got right’

The series was shot around Brisbane and South East Queensland, with Brisbane’s Sportsman Hotel transformed into iconic Sydney 80s nightclub Patchs for filming.

In Our Blood is based on creator Adriano Cappelleta’s own play Never Let Me Go.

He said the drama is his “love letter” to all the heroes of the 1980s AIDS crisis and their “remarkable courage and humanity.”

“It’s inspired by the legendary crusaders, advocates and health workers who led Australia’s radical response to AIDS in the 80s,” he said.

“This is the story of what we got right.”

In Our Blood screens on ABC TV and is streaming on ABC iview from March 19.

