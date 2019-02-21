WATCH: Taron Egerton Sounds Just Like Elton John In ‘Rocketman’ Trailer

The first full trailer for long-awaited Elton John biopic Rocketman is here.

Taron Egerton stars as the music icon and does his own singing in the film, which will explore the music icon’s early days at Royal Academy of Music in London and his subsequent rise to pop stardom.

But Egerton has said that Rocketman is not a traditional biopic.

“Everyone thinks it’s a biopic. It isn’t. It’s a fantasy musical,” he told Collider last year.

“So it’s actually his songs used to express important beats in his life at emotional moments. He’s not the only character that sings.”

Also in the cast is Jamie Bell as Elton’s longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin and Bryce Dallas Howard appears as Elton’s mum Sheila Farebrother.

Bodyguard actor Richard Madden will also play Elton’s manager John Reid, with whom Egerton has teased he shares a sex scene.

“We went to some places and got quite physical… I’ve watched it back and I think it looks great,” the actor said last November.

Earlier this month, (the real) Elton John announced he’ll play more than a dozen concerts across Australia next summer, as part of his global farewell tour.

After it wraps up, Elton has said he plans to retire from touring to spend more time with his family.

Rocketman arrives in Australian cinemas on May 30. Watch the trailer below: