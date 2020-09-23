Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth hit the road in gay drama ‘Supernova’

The trailer for highly anticipated gay drama Supernova, starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci as long-term partners, has arrived.

The UK drama follows Tusker (Tucci) and Sam (Firth) as they travel across country in an old RV visiting old friends and places from their past.

They make the trip after Tusker receives an early-onset dementia diagnosis.

The two men have been together for 20 years however, the illness tests their relationship like never before.

“They’ve given up jobs and put plans on hold. Their time together is now the most important thing they have,” the synopsis explains.

In the trailer, Tusker says, “If you have one wish, what would it be?” Sam replies, “I wish this holiday would never end.”

Tusker tells his partner, “I want to be remembered for who I was, not for who I’m about to become.”

Writer/director Harry Macqueen previously described Supernova as “a deeply romantic, modern love story.”

“It follows two people who are bound together by their love for each other. But [they’re] pushed apart by the situation they find themselves in,” he said.

“It is an intimate, naked portrayal of a relationship facing a fissure that threatens to cut it to its very core.”

It’s safe to say people are excited about the film.

“Not even in my wildest dreams could I expect to see Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci acting together,” one tweeted.

“Oh crap I just tried watching that Supernova trailer and I started full on BAWLING at my desk!” another wrote.

Supernova will debut at UK festivals before a wider release in November.

Watch the trailer for the film below:

