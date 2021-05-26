Watch: Special Season Two has arrived

Looking for something Special to watch? Look no further.

‘Special’ is the unexpected queer comedy that appeared for a ‘blink-and-you’ll-miss-it’ season in 2019.

Based on the memoir “I’m Special: And other lies we tell ourselves” by Ryan O’Connell the show has dropped its second and final season. Starring O’Connell, this Netflix hit tells the story of Ryan, a gay man with Cerebral Palsy.

Love, life and sex

Season one focussed on much shorter episodes shaped around Ryan and his attempts to gain independence and love.

During his first Internship Ryan initially tried to lie about his condition.

Meanwhile moving out, finding confidence in himself and eventually losing his virginity were key parts to the story.

‘Special’ Season two explores Ryan as he begins to explore his life away from his overbearing mother. Love and sexuality are the foundation of the season. The episodes are longer and the stories are deeper as we explore more of Ryan’s life.

‘Special‘ is unique and heart wrenching

Raw and unashamed ‘Special’ is real, heartwarming and painful. Ryan’s journey continues as he enters the dating world. Having lost his virginity he begins to date, with unexpected outcomes.

A three-way relationship finds Ryan conflicted as he struggles between the joy of finding love and the pain of a life unattainable. The rollercoaster of his joy and heartbreak will leave you hooked and unable to stop.

Season one focussed on Ryan hiding his cerebral palsy, Season two is all about embracing it. The perfect execution is not just in Ryan’s honest representation of his disability.

Each episode tackles his life and challenges without attempting to sympathise, but to bring them to life with warmth and humour.

Love and sex are portrayed in equal parts painful and raw. From uplifting highs to heart wrenching lows, ‘Special‘ shines a unique and bright light on the life of being queer and disabled.

Special season two is available to stream now on Netflix, catch the season two trailer below.

