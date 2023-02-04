Watch: Shania Twain, ‘Let’s f%#$ing go girls!!’

After releasing only one album in twenty years, 90s megastar Shania Twain is back with the album Queen of Me. And I’m sorry, because I loves me some Shania, but it don’t impress me much. Have a listen below, and decide for yourself.

In her appearances to promote the album, Shania looks great. She’s apparently having fun with wigs and all that and letting loose her wide side. She posted a video of her appearance with James Corden with the comment “Let’s f%#$ing go girls!!@”

Really?

James Corden is still on TV? How did he ever get there in the first place? One of the great mysteries of life.

Anyway, Shania appears to have royally pissed off some of her old fans.

“Who is this person?” wondered one commenter who thought listening to Shania on the radio gifted her control over the singer’s personal choices, “I raised my kids with Shania songs. So sad. She has gone to the dark side.”

But to be honest, Shania’s looks, promotional appearances etc all seem like calculated commercial decisions to appeal to a modern audience 23 years after the success of ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain)

Contrived

People should wear whatever the hell they want. But costumes in expensive music clips are rarely personal choices. The priority is getting media attention and pushing sales. Sadly, the fun looks in the vid for ‘Waking Up Dreaming’ look more like a series of quick-drag disasters from a Drag Race mini-challenge.

Check out ‘Wake Up Dreaming’ and ‘Giddy Up!’ from Queen of Me in the clips below.

Shania Twain – Waking Up Dreaming

Shania Twain – Giddy Up!

This is much better: Orville Peck and Shania Twain – Legends Never Die.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.