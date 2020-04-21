WATCH: Schitt’s Creek cast get choked up reading letter from rainbow families

Comedy series Schitt’s Creek has definitely left a lasting impression on many LGBTIQ fans around the world.

The hilarious Canadian comedy series became a unexpected favourite because of it’s lighthearted and positive portrayal of queer people and relationships.

Advertisements

During a reunion special that aired after the finale of the series this month, the cast sat down to read a letter written by a group of mums with LGBTIQ kids.

To say things got emotional is a big understatement.

“Your commitment to represent love and tolerance in your show is so important to families like ours,” actor Noah Reid read aloud to his fellow cast members.

“Your willingness to explore, inform and educate about LGBT+ people and their relationships in an entertaining but respectful and positive manner sets a tone that is often missing.”

The group of mums said the show had encouraged them and gave them “hope about the future for our kids”.

“We sincerely believe that shows like Schitt’s Creek will serve as a catalyst to help change the world into a kinder, safer, more loving place for all LGBTQ people to live.

“And because of that, we will remain forever grateful.”

Watch the touching moment below:

“A catalyst to help change the world into a kinder, safer, more loving place for all LGBTQ people to live.” This was the moment the cast read a letter from over 1,800 @MamaBearsRock moms thanking them for everything their show has done for the LGBTQ community. pic.twitter.com/KXhJjHlCrx — Schitt’s Creek (@SchittsCreek) April 15, 2020

Schitt’s Creek finale features long-awaited gay wedding

The show’s final episode screened in the US this month. The big finale featured the long-awaited wedding between Levy’s character David and his fiance Patrick.

If you haven’t seen it, Schitt’s Creek follows a wealthy family who lose their money and must live in a rural town they forgot they owned.

The quirky Canadian comedy became an unexpected queer favourite during its run. This is in no small part due to the relationship between pansexual David (played by Levy) and Patrick (Noah Reid).

Advertisements

The show’s first five seasons are available to stream in Australia on Netflix now.

Netflix Australia has confirmed the final season of the show will be available to stream in Australia on May 14. Not soon enough.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.