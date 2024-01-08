Watch Saltburn and slurp a Jacob Elordi bathwater cocktail

An Australian company’s cocktail recipe for Jacob Elordi’s Saltburn bathwater has gone viral.

Emerald Fennell’s gothic psychological thriller about privilege and queer desire dropped on streaming on Prime Video just before Christmas.

Set in 2006, uni student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of his charming and aristocratic peer Felix Catton (Aussie Jacob Elordi).

But nothing is as it seems and over the holidays, Saltburn went viral as viewers around the world shared their reactions to certain scenes in the wild flick.

In particular, Saltburn‘s bathtub scene has inspired creative fans of the film to make and sell Jacob Elordi bathwater-inspired candles, as well as multiple recipes for bathwater cocktails.

Last week, Australian cocktail brand Mr Consistent shared their recipe for Jacob Elordi’s bathwater cocktail and it’s now had almost 2 million views.

The drink is made up of 75ml of lychee martini mix, 45ml of gin, and 75ml of coconut milk.

After adding ice and shaking thoroughly in the TikTok, the mixologist pours it into a coconut milk-rimmed glass.

“Get this to Barry STAT,” one person demanded in the comments.

“Should be served warm,” another person suggested.

“It’s missing an ingredient,” somebody else pointed out.

“‘Let it drip’… Straight to jail,” another person wrote.

It’s not the only recipe of its kind doing the rounds. Another one includes light rum, pineapple juice and coconut cream.

Saltburn is streaming now on Prime Video.

