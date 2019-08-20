WATCH: RuPaul’s two big ‘Drag Race’ announcements

Start your engines because the first look at RuPaul on Drag Race UK has been revealed and our wigs are snatched, hunty.

The image, which was posted by @dragraceukbbc on Instagram, shows Mama Ru’s silhouette as she prepares to sashay down the international runway.

“Listen up queens,” the caption said.

“Here is your first ever glimpse of Mama Ru on #DragRaceUK.”

The announcement, which had fans “yaaaassing” with excitement told audiences to keep their eyes peeled this week for more drag race news.

“Keep an eye out for EXCITING Drag Race news from across the pond! This is going to be a brilliant week for Drag Race fans,” the post said.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 5 and Season 12 confirmed

RuPaul also announced the return of Drag Race US and All Stars in a Youtube clip uploaded by VH1.

“Hey, squirrel friends! Are you hungry for more RuPaul’s Drag Race? Well, good, because your country breakfast is ready!” RuPaul said.

“I’m serving up a new season of All-Stars 5 and a new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race 12. They’re coming soon to VH1!”



Drag Race UK will showcase Britain’s best queens

RuPaul announced the UK version of the reality series back in December. The spin-off will showcase ten of Britain’s best drag queens as they lip sync their way to the crown.

RuPaul and Michelle Visage will return as main judges on the show. UK gay icons Graham Norton and Alan Carr will rotate judging each episode.

BBC Three has promised a plethora of guest judges including The Amazing Spiderman actor Andrew Garfield and Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams.

RuPaul, who created the competition in the US over a decade ago, also spoke of his excitement for Drag Race UK.

“Oh my goodness, when they see this show, they are going to flip,” he said on his What’s the Tee? podcast.

“I predict we’ll be doing this English edition of Drag Race for years to come,” the drag superstar added.

Drag Race UK will premier in October with Australian audiences being able to stream the show the same day as the UK on Stan.

