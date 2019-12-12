WATCH: Professional scene-stealer Billy Porter has a new comedy role

Pose star Billy Porter is headed to the big screen with a role in new comedy Like A Boss.

The NSFW trailer was released this week. In it, Billy is seen alongside co-stars including Aussie Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish, Jennifer Coolidge and Salma Hayek.

Advertisements

According to the official synopsis for Like A Boss, best friends Mia and Mel (Haddish and Byrne) run their own cosmetics company.

They’ve built it from the ground up, unfortunately, they’re in way over their heads financially. That is, until cosmetics titan Claire Luna (Salma Hayek) offers them a big buyout offer.

But the deal will put Mel and Mia’s lifelong friendship in jeopardy in the new female buddy comedy movie.

And from the looks of it, Porter gives a scene-stealing performance as the two ladies’ co-worker.

Billy Porter made history at 2019 Emmys

Billy Porter has had a huge year. In September, he made history by becoming the first openly gay black man to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama for the drag ballroom drama Pose.

The Ryan Murphy series follows LGBTIQ people of colour in the queer ballroom culture scene in 80’s and 90’s New York.

Porter, who is also a Tony and Grammy Award winner, stars as Pray Tell, the flamboyant emcee of the underground “balls”.

Then in October, it was announced Porter will play Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother in a new film adaptation of the fairytale.

Porter will play Cinderella’s fairy godmother opposite pop star Camilla Cabello and songstress Idina Menzel.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.