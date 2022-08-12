Watch: Pomara Fifth says Hannah Conda is not a racist

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under has sent their third queen packing this week with Pomara Fifth being told to sashay away.

Following her elimination, Pomara Fifth sat down to chat with Michael James about her time on the show.

Pomara Fifth on Drag Race Down Under

Pomara Fifth is well known as Sydney Drag Royalty. Now her appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under has allowed this talented queen to shine across the world.

But going into the show Pomara Fifth had a surprising revelation about her preparation.

“Going into Drag Race Down Under prior to that, I had only ever really seen two seasons I think ever of Drag Race” she revealed.

However, not having watched a lot of the show, allowed her to focus on her own journey.

“So I think my main goals really going into the show was sort of you know do my best. Also, I just wanted to sort of get my positive message out there and just share the love and light with people.”

But as the weeks wore on for Pomara it became a struggle for her not knowing what was coming and trying to find her feet.

“I was starting to get in my own head. So I think that’s really what you get to see in episode three is you know me sort of realizing I’m getting in my own head.”

That struggle ultimately saw her land in the bottom after pairing with Brisbane queen Beverly Kills.

“I think she thought that I was trying to undermine her drag”

The pairing of Pomara Fifth and Beverly Kills was definitely two queens with different skills and experience.

Reflecting on the pairing, made by Molly Poppinz, Pomara can see why they were put together.

“She’s not stupid she wouldn’t have put strong people together. Like there was no way that she would have put me and Spanky together or me and Hannah or me and Minnie.”

But despite the pairing Pomara and Beverley did their best to work together, with Pomara trying to help guide Beverly.

“I didn’t realize Beverley’s lack of experience in comedy.”

“She’s a baby and she really has that ‘I am unstoppable and I’m absolutely determined’ confidence. You forget that behind all that she is only a baby and she’s only be doing it for so long.”

While it appeared the two were butting heads on screen, Pomara still reflects positively on how they worked together.

“I kept saying to her like look, I’m not trying to take away anything from you but I have more experience in this field. That’s where the butting of heads was. I was trying to really direct her and see her to a place. In that moment, I think she thought that I was trying to undermine her drag and how long she’d been doing it, which wasn’t the case.”

Hannah Conda

While Pomara Fifth and Beverly were getting ready in the work room, another conversation was taking place.

Hannah Conda and Queen Kong took time out from preparation to discuss racism in the drag community, with Hannah revealing some controversial choices she had made in the past.

“Unfortunately I wasn’t part of that conversation but I have had this conversation with Hannah, out of Drag Race” Pomara revealed.

But it’s something Pomara says was important to talk about.

“It was not a conversation that really should have happened but it was also a conversation that needed to happen.”

“I think you know we throw around the word racism so fluently now that it’s so easy to call someone a racist”

“We really need to strip that back and really realize what we’re actually calling people and know what that word actually really means and really talking and shedding light on real racism.”

“It’s still out there and it’s prevalent and I don’t think that Hannah is that at all.”

“Yes you know she came out and you know she’s done what she’s done in her past. which was dress up in Asian-themed clothing and then since then was labelled racist.”

“I think it was coming from a place of more cultural appreciation than it was appropriation. But you know it’s not for me to really decide or comment on.”

Lipsync for your life

Turning her focus back to the competition Pomara Fifth reflects on her performance with Beverly.

When asked if someone else should have been in the bottom two, her answer is simple.

“No, it was pretty fair.”

Following the news that they were both in the bottom Pomara and Beverly turned out another stellar lipsync.

The two queens delivered on stage and it was impossible to pick who was going home.

“It was very intense I don’t remember it at all. Because when you’re in that moment you’re just like balls to the wall focused.”

After such a strong performance from both queens, Pomara Fifth was hoping for one last chance.

“I was like oh my God come on double save! Like, come on you’ve put us both safe for two weeks like come on!”

But sadly it wasn’t to be and Pomara Fifth was sent packing.

However, with Snatch Game just one week away, fans were keen to know, just who was Pomara planning to play for the iconic episode.

“Kim Woodburn (from How Clean is Your House) or Marjorie Dawes (From ‘Fat Fighters’ on Little Britain)” she revealed.

You can watch the full Drag Race Down Under interview with Pomara Fifth below.

