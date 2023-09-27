Watch Pedro Pascal’s gay cowboy short film in Brisbane

Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke’s new queer western short film Strange Way of Life is screening in Brisbane next month.

Directed by Spanish auteur Pedro Almodóvar, the 31-minute short originally debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Next month, the Western will premiere in Queensland at the Brisbane International Film Festival, with screenings from October 29.

The synopsis reads, “Strange Way of Life sees former lovers Silva (Pascal) and Jake (Hawke) reunited after twenty-five years.

“Jake, who is now the Sheriff of a small desert-bordering town called Bitter Creek, quickly suspects that Silva’s sudden appearance after travelling across the desert on horseback is a cover for something more sinister than he imagined; however, after sharing dinner the truth of the reunion is revealed.”

All Of Us Strangers

Other queer picks on the BIFF lineup include Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott’s acclaimed fantasy romance All Of Us Strangers.

“One night, screenwriter Adam, in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, has a chance encounter with his mysterious neighbour Harry that punctures the rhythm of his everyday life,” the synopsis reads.

“As Adam and Harry get closer, Adam returns to his childhood home. He discovers his parents are both alive and look the same age as the day they died over 30 years ago.”

Saltburn

Emerald Fennell’s twisted thriller Saltburn stars Aussie Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan. The “beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire” will screen at BIFF weeks before its wider release.

Oxford University student Oliver Quick (Keoghan) “find himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.”

Sunflower

Home-grown queer coming-of-age tale Sunflower is also on the lineup.

Melbourne teenager Leo leads a seemingly typical life with his friends, Italian family, and girlfriend Monique. But he’s guarding a secret he’s afraid to confront.

“As Leo grapples with his growing attraction to his best friend, Boof, and the quiet, introverted boy at school, Tom, he is forced to confront his true desires,” the synopsis reads.

“Faced with the fear of rejection from those closest to him, Leo must navigate the uncertain waters of acceptance and love.”

The Brisbane International Film Festival runs from October 26 to November 5, 2023. See all the films at selected cinema locations across Brisbane. Visit the BIFF website for the full lineup and times here.

