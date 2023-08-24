Watch our NSW editor in this Queer Screen film Friday night

QNews NSW Magazine editor Andrew M Potts makes his cinematic debut as an actor tomorrow night. Catch him in Fanny Scat Investigates at Event Cinemas, George Street as part of the Queer Screen Film Festival in Sydney at 6.30 pm Friday 25 August.

Trevor Ashley, Monique Kelly and Hollywould Star

In Fanny Scat Investigates, Andrew plays “Harry the Bikie” (far right in the photo) in a supporting role. He’s in good company, alongside Sydney drag and cabaret legend Trevor Ashley, original Les Girls showgirl Monique Kelly and Drag Race Down Under season three contestant Hollywould Star.

Potts started working as an actor as a side hustle during Covid lockdowns in 2021. He was first cast in a featured role as a martial artist in a television commercial for Uber Pass. Then, he landed a recurring background role over three months on the Paramount+ hit Last King of the Cross.

He’s worked on two more TV shows since then. PLUS, a big-budget action movie with a famous Hollywood star, and several more TV commercials. But Andrew said he’s really looking forward to seeing this role finally screening after filming it at locations around Darlinghurst including Stonewall Hotel in November last year.

“I’ve gotten to see myself on television before but this will be the first time seeing myself on a cinema screen, so I’m really looking forward to that,” he said ahead of the screening.

“Ticket sales have been really enthusiastic. Queer Screen already upgraded us to a larger cinema and that may still sell out. I think that is down to the star power of Trevor Ashley who is so well known and loved in the Sydney community.

Film could lead to TV series

“The film is designed as a pilot episode for a comedy series with Trevor’s character Fanny solving crimes up and down Oxford Street so it would be really great if this turned into a recurring role for me.”

Andrew M Potts hopes to continue acting alongside editing QNews NSW Magazine. He already filmed a lead role in a short film by students from the SAE Creative Media Institute film school.

“Working as a background actor is a nice side income. But I especially love working on shows and movies that I also want to watch. Once you arrive on set, it’s impossible to spend money so you’re earning every minute you’re there. And a lot of working in film and television is just waiting around.

“On one show I worked on recently I was put into costume and then did nothing for six hours because the principal cast were still filming at another location! But they have to feed you and the food is usually really great.

“The federal government’s local content rules for the streaming services have really kick-charged local productions. There are a tonne of opportunities in Sydney. I’m hoping to step up to more speaking roles alongside my journalism.”

