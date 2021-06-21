Watch: Our Interview with the winner of Drag Race Down Under

It feels like many months since Drag Race Down Under launched onto our TV screens. But in just eight short weeks these queens have captured our hearts.

The race to the finish line was a tight one and in the end it was anyones game.

Advertisements

However only one queen could take home the win.

Taking out the drag race down under crown for the first time in Herstory was the one and only, Kita Mean.

Kita sat down to chat with Michael James after her win to discuss all things drag race.

Who did she think was her biggest competition?

What was her favourite moment?

Did she think she could win drag race?

Watch the full video interview below.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.