Watch: Orville Peck & Willie Nelson duet on cowboy love song

Orville Peck teams up with Willie Nelson on his latest album for a duet of the iconic cowboy love song, Cowboys Are Frequently, Secretly Fond of Each Other.

Cowboys are frequently secretly fond of each other.

Say, what do you think all them saddles and boots was about?

And there’s many a cowboy who don’t understand the way that he feels for his brother.

And inside every cowboy, there’s a lady that’d love to slip out.

Orville Peck told Out that Willie Nelson suggested they duet on the song.

“It was his idea, that’s the craziest part. I used to cover this song in my live set, on and off, over the years. The first time I met him, he said, ‘Oh, I heard you cover that, that Ned Sublette song,’ who was the original writer. I was like, ‘Yeah, I do.’ And he’s like, ‘You know, we should, we should do that song as a duet. We should bring it back because it’s so important now more than ever.

“We were having this conversation around the time Roe v. Wade was about to be overturned and the Supreme Court was doing all this crazy stuff and trying to roll back all these things.’ Willie is such an activist and such an outlaw really. It was very deliberate on his part that he felt like it was an important song for us to do together, which is the coolest thing ever to hear.”

Willie Nelson first covered the Ned Sublette song in 2006, after the release of Brokeback Mountain.

