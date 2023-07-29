Watch now! Sweet Dreams: Sinéad, Kylie & Natalie

Wow! A resurfaced video reveals Sinéad, Kylie and Natalie combining as a backing group to the Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart including a performance of the classic Sweet Dreams.

That is, of course, Sinéad O’Connor, Kylie Minogue and Natalie Imbruglia.

Scroll down for vid.

A tramp, a drunk, and an unfit mother

In 1998, Dave Stewart appeared on the UK TV show TFI Friday to promote his latest single. A trio of female backing singers supported his performance of Happy To Be Here. Not one of the best tracks of his career. No one bothered to introduce his three backing singers at first, but despite disguised appearances, their distinctive voices gave the game away.

After the first song, a show host introduced the backing trio as “a tramp, a drunk and an unfit mother.” Kylie and Natalie both wore cheap wigs and frumpy dresses while Sinéad rocked a low-cut, figure-hugging, beaded red gown… and hair. She had sometimes been sporting a short pixie cut during the mid-nineties so it appears her hair was her own.

Sweet Dreams

After the introductions, Dave Stewart and his backing trio performed two Eurythmics classics: Love is a Stranger and Sweet Dreams. Sinéad slays while Kylie does her best to keep up but Natalie appears to give up.

