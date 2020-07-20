WATCH: New web series is a queer ‘Freaky Friday’ with a message

Best friends Jamie-Li and Curtis thought they were “woke” – until they woke up in each other’s bodies. That’s the premise of New Zealand queer web series Life is Easy, available to Aussie audiences on queer TV and streaming platform Revry.

Lead characters Jamie-Li and Curtis are longtime BFFs who share everything – their inability to plan for the future, lack of self-awareness and their love of boys.

She’s a straight Chinese-Kiwi woman and he’s a gay white man. They both thought they had no secrets from each other.

However after a night of wild partying on their joint 25th birthdays, they wake up in each other’s bodies.

The pair soon find out they don’t know each other, or themselves, as well as they thought.

The new eight-episode satirical series gives viewers a modern look at the complexities of race, gender and sexuality in New Zealand.

Kiwi talent Chye-Ling Huang and Cole Jenkins wrote the series and star as Jamie-Li and Curtis.

Huang says the series looks at toxic masculinity, femininity in men, sex, white privilege, and experiences of queer people of colour.

But the “fun, hot and dumb” characters are at the centre of their own learning.

“We thought it was a fun idea to take the onus off marginalised characters to be guides or heroes for teachable moments,” she said.

“There’s a freedom to watching JL and Curt enact problematic behaviours that often come from places of internalised biases.

“[This] is such a hurdle when you’re marginalised – but one we rarely see.”

To watch Life is Easy, sign up on the Revry website. Watch the trailer below:

Queer TV and streaming platform Revry available in Australia

Life is Easy premiered at the weekend on virtual TV network and streaming service Revry.

The service, available to Australians, offers up a wealth of queer-focused content created by and for LGBTIQ audiences. And as well as live streaming, viewers can also binge Life is Easy by upgrading to Revry Premium.

Producer Ruby Reihana-Wilson said it was exciting to see their series debut on the global service.

“Sometimes it’s hard for us millennials to envision greatness for ourselves outside of New Zealand,” she said.

“We’re literally so far away from everything that is making waves.

“It’s amazing to have our work debut on a global platform that is specifically there to showcase and support queer and indigenous filmmakers.”

