WATCH: New trailer for Josh Thomas’ ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’

A new trailer for Australian comedian Josh Thomas’ new TV series Everything’s Gonna Be Okay has been released.

The new series, created, co-written and starring Josh, will premiere on Disney-owned US network Freeform on January 16.

There’s no word on an Australian airdate, but the new trailer gives us another glimpse of what to expect from the comedy/drama project.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay will follow Josh’s character Nicholas, a 25-year-old who still lives at home with his dad and two teenage half-sisters, one of whom is autistic.

When their father becomes terminally ill, Nicholas finds himself having to step up and help manage not only their father’s last days, but the everyday duties of keeping a family afloat.

Disney-owned US network Freeform ordered 10 episodes of the half hour series last December, after the comedian teased he was creating a pilot episode earlier in the year.

Josh Thomas promises boys kissing in his new TV series

Josh Thomas has previously pledged that there would “always” be gay characters in his TV shows.

“I would just hate to have my very own TV show that doesn’t involve boys kissing,” he told the Hollywood Reporter last year.

“In this show, he is very comfortably out and no one is fussed by it. And he, like, already knows how to bottom. So, I’m not sure how much further ‘exploration of sexuality and identity’ there will be.

“But there will be gays in it being gay, I promise. Always.”

Josh Thomas’ previous ABC series Please Like Me finished at the end of its fourth season in 2016.

The acclaimed show was loosely based on the comedian’s experiences of coming out as gay and living as a queer Australian twenty-something.

Please Like Me won multiple local awards and received an international Emmy award nomination in 2014.

Watch the new trailer for Everything’s Gonna Be Okay below:

