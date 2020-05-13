WATCH: Netflix releases trailer for Hannah Gadsby’s ‘Douglas’

The first trailer has dropped for Aussie comedian Hannah Gadsby’s new special Douglas, which is coming to Netflix in two weeks.

The Tasmanian-born comic became a global star after Netflix filmed and released her subversive stand-up show Nanette two years ago.

Now Hannah’s follow-up Douglas, named after her pet dog, will arrive on the streaming service on May 26.

“If you’re here because of Nanette, why?” she asks the audience of her show.

“Had I know just how wildly popular trauma was going to be in the context of comedy, I might have budgeted my shit a bit better.

“But I went and put all my trauma eggs into one basket like a f–king idiot — and now here we are!”

In the synopsis, Netflix describes the Emmy and Peabody award winning comedian as “one of comedy’s most sparkling and surprising minds”.

“Hannah Gadsby stopped the comedy world in its tracks with her genre bending Nanette,” it reads.

“Having given herself her very own tough act to follow, Gadsby decided to name her difficult second album after one of her dogs in the hopes he could inspire comedy obedience. Did it work?

“Fortunately, you can make up your own mind. After taking her metaphorical muse off for a world tour of a walk she filmed the fucker in Los Angeles.

“Douglas is a grand tour of guffaw that takes you from the dog park to the High Renaissance and back into an unnamed box.

“With [Gadsby] as your guide of honor, you can expect your expectations to be set and then met in the most unexpected ways. Woof.”

Watch the trailer for Hannah Gadsby’s Douglas below:

Hannah Gadsby debuted Douglas last March and toured it across the US and Australia in the last 12 months.

The comedian also picked up the Best Comedy Performer award at the 2019 Helpmann Awards for the new show.

She said last year, “I’m really enjoying touring with the live performance, but there will be places in the world that I won’t be able to visit.

“It’s wonderful that Netflix will bring the show to every corner of the globe.”

Her Emmy award-winning #Nanette put her on a global stage, now @Hannahgadsby is back with a brand new stand-up comedy special. #Douglas premieres on May 26, y’all! pic.twitter.com/w2vQ0CsOqR — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) May 12, 2020

