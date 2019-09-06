WATCH: Moving new music video to mark Freddie Mercury’s birthday

A moving new queer music video has been released to mark what would have been Freddie Mercury’s 73rd birthday.

Universal Music Group released the new animated video for “Love Me Like There’s No Tomorrow”. The song is one of the tracks from Freddie Mercury’s 1985 solo album, Mr Bad Guy.

Directors Esteban Bravo and Beth David devised the new animated clip accompanying Mercury’s song. The pair were previously behind the beautiful 2017 queer short In A Heartbeat.

Bravo and David said they wanted to “tell a story relevant to Freddie Mercury’s life, but not explicitly about him.”

“In researching the HIV/AIDS virus and the way it affects the body’s immune system, we were inspired to take a look at the story through a more microscopic lens.

“It is a love story between two white blood cells, one of which has become infected by the virus.

“[We] explore the more nuanced struggles the characters face in their relationship with each other. Their perceptions of themselves [and also] society’s perception, bias, and neglect of them.”

“The LGBT+ community fought for years for the right to proper research and healthcare.

“Because of that fight, millions of lives have been saved. We wanted to celebrate that victory.

“Through perseverance, strength, and love, our characters not only survive, but live long, healthy lives together.”

The video ends with the pair together as older men, in a nod to the incredible advances in modern HIV treatment.

Millions raised to fight HIV/AIDS after Freddie Mercury’s death

Freddie Mercury was the iconic frontman of rock band Queen. Mercury died in November 1991 of a HIV-related illness.

After the rocker’s death, the Mercury Phoenix Trust started. The trust has given over $AU30 million to projects in 56 countries addressing HIV and AIDS.

Last year’s long-awaited movie about Mercury’s life, Bohemian Rhapsody, broke box office records for a music biopic.

Lead actor Rami Malek earlier this year won an Oscar for his performance as Freddie Mercury in the film.

