Watch: Megan Rapinoe calls out men on abortion rights

Megan Rapinoe spoke for nine minutes straight today in an impassioned plea for men to stand up for women’s rights. The football star wiped away tears during an unscheduled Zoom presser on abortion rights.

Megan Rapinoe echoed earlier comments from President Biden in describing yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights as a sad day.

“How sad a day this is for me personally, for my teammates, for just all of the people out there who this is going to affect.

“Pro-choice means that you get to choose. Pro-choice allows other people to be pro-life if that is what works for them. Or that is what their beliefs are, or if that is where they’re at in their life. Pro-life doesn’t allow anybody to make a choice.”

However, Megan observed that the ruling would mainly affect already disadvantaged and marginalised women. She said that did not do enough on the issue in the past but now they need to step up.

“You’ve been silent to us, as a whole.

“Stand up, say something. This is your wife, this is your sister, this is your friend, this is your girlfriend, this is the mother of your children. This is all of us. And you are allowing a violent and consistent onslaught on the autonomy of women’s bodies, on women’s rights, on women’s minds, on our hearts, on our souls.

“We live in a country that forever tries to chip away at what you have enabled, at what you have been privileged enough to feel your entire life.

“I should not be the loudest voice in the room. No woman should be the loudest voice in the room.”

